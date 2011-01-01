Stacy has been playing Mah Jongg since 2004. From the moment she learned to play she absolutely loved the game and found a way to spread that love by teaching it to others. Stacy has been teaching students of all ages, from 2nd graders to senior citizens, for many years at community centers, libraries, recreation centers, assisted living facilities, schools and camps. Her patience and love for the game shines through in her careful explanations of the rules and strategies.

Stacy has also played in several tournaments, so she has an understanding of how to play the game competitively. She can give tips and strategies on how to play smarter and faster for those who are looking to up their game or engage in tournament play.

Stacy also makes herself available to students once their classes are over. Her former students will text with questions, photos, and sometimes just to say hi or share a Mah Jongg themed joke, some news or an article. She is currently partnering with the School of American Mah Jongg to offer virtual lessons to people everywhere through this innovative teaching platform.

Come with your group of friends or Stacy can arrange a group for you.



